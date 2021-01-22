Todd Kohlrieser sworn in as Probate & Juvenile Court Judge

Allen County introduces a new judge, but a familiar face to its Probate and Juvenile Court on Friday.
Todd Kohlrieser served as a Magistrate in the court for seven years before becoming the Chief Magistrate in 2015. Now, he has taken an oath of office to become the new Judge. He says his biggest motivators have been his teachers. Most notably, Judge Glenn Derryberry, who he will be replacing following his retirement.
During his time as Judge, Kohlrieser hopes to continue the programs and work his predecessors have done, but to also create some of his own.
"Maybe help better educate the youth by working with the schools and with law enforcement and educating them," says Kohlrieser. "As well as developing programs to better serve some of our most vulnerable citizens. Those with mental health issues, with substance abuse issues, the elderly, and things like that.”
Judge Kohlrieser’s term will officially begin on February 9th. Judge Derryberry will begin his retirement on January 31st.