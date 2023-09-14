Treece sentenced to over a decade in prison for sexual battery and felonious assault

HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Findlay man will be spending a decade in jail after he was found guilty of felonious assault and sexual battery.
43-year-old Brandon Treece was sentenced to 10 and a half years to 14 years in prison. A Hancock County jury found him guilty of the charges in June, but they did not convict him on the other charge he was facing attempted murder.
According to the Findlay police report, officers responded to an assault call in November of last year. A woman hospitalized with visible injuries to her face, she named Treece as the person who attacked her and he was arrested at another residence. He was later charged with sexually assaulting the woman. Treece is also classified as a tier 3 sex offender.