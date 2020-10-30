Trump Tour makes a stop at Allen County Republican Headquarters

The Chairwoman of Ohio's Republican Party, Jane Timken, riled up the enthusiastic crowd of voters at the Allen County Republican Headquarters on Friday.
She was joined by Congressman Jim Jordan and Supreme Court Justices Sharon Kennedy and Judy French. All of them are up for reelection this year.
They urged voters to make sure their friends and family show up on election day too.
“We’re 4 days out from election day, we’re exciting our voters, you see the enthusiasm on the ground," says Timken. "It’s all about getting out the vote. We are knocking it out of the park here in Ohio. We’ve made 13 million voter contacts, and we’re ready for election day.”
Although on the ballot in another state, Indiana Congressman Greg Pence wanted to show support for the Ohio Republican races too.
He explains, "You know my brother is Vice President and I’m here to support President Trump and the Vice President’s re-election and to support congressman Jim Jordan. He’s been a staunch supporter and fighter for the President, and thank you of course to the people that have been working here in Ohio.”
Voters have until Monday to postmark their absentee ballots, or 7:30 Tuesday evening to turn them in or vote in person.