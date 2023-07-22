Two injured after car drives through St. Marys home

ST. MARYS, OH (WLIO) - Two adults were seriously injured after a car drove through a St. Marys home around 12:40 am Saturday.

32-year-old Christopher Zumbroegel was arrested on charges of aggravated vehicular assault after driving his car all the way through a house on North Spruce Street. The car drove through the living room and bedroom, coming to a stop only after exiting the home.

Two adults were transported to the hospital from the scene with possible serious injuries. Alcohol or drug abuse is believed to be a factor in the crash. Zumbroegel is currently being held at the Auglaize County Jail.

The residence was demolished after the investigation concluded due to public safety concerns.

