Two people were killed in a fiery single-car crash in Hardin County Thursday night.
First responders were called out to the intersection of County Roads 75 and 30 just before 6 p.m. There they found a car fully engulfed in flames. They were unable reach the people inside because of the blaze. The identities of the two people will not be released until they are positively identified. The crash is being investigated by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Hardin County Sheriff's Deputies.
Media Release from Hardin County Sheriff’s Office: The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the lives of 2 persons on Thursday evening, March 17, 2022.
At 5:38pm Hardin County Central Dispatch received a report from passerby of a vehicle off the road and fully engulfed in flames in a field on County Road 75 at County Road 30 in Liberty Township.
Upon their arrival, emergency responders were unable to gain access to the vehicle due to the intensity of the flames. Once the fire was extinguished, the 2 occupants of the vehicle were discovered to have perished. Their identity has not been released pending positive identification.
The crash continues to be under investigation by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).
In addition to BCI, those assisted the Sheriff’s Office include: The Ada Police Department, the Ada Liberty Fire Department, the Ada Liberty EMS, the Multi County Crash Investigation Team, the Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Office, Hardin county Prosecutor’s Office, Osborn Towing and Recovery Services and the Hardin County Coroner’s Office.
