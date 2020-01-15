Two suspects being sought for the attempted armed robbery of Hermies Party Shop

Allen County sheriff's detectives are looking for two men who attempted to rob a Perry Township party shop on Tuesday night.
According to the Sheriff's Office, just after 8 p.m., two men came into the Hermies Party Shop on St. Johns Road with guns drawn. They demanded money from the cashier. One of the men ran up the aisle towards the cashier and lifted the handkerchief covering his face, and then he saw the cashier was armed. The two men ran from the building without getting any money. Both men were dressed in black Nike sweatsuits and had their faces covered.
If you know anything about these suspects or about the attempted robbery you are asked to contact Detective Donavin Geiger at the sheriff's office 419-227-3535 or Crimestoppers 419-229-STOP (7867).
