Tyler Dunlap sentenced to 180 days in jail for 2022 incident in Wapakoneta

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A former Lima police officer will be going to jail after pleading guilty to interfering with Wapakoneta police officers during an incident last summer.
29-year-old Tyler Dunlap was sentenced to 180 days and five years of community control after he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault, resisting arrest, and misconduct at an emergency. Dunlap was allegedly intoxicated when he refused the order of the Wapakoneta police officer who asked him to let EMS personnel give aid to a female and to stand to the side. Dunlap did not comply and he and the woman got into an altercation with the female officer, who was injured while she was trying to arrest the pair. Dunlap is also ordered to not consume alcohol. His jail sentence will begin in March. Another charge in Auglaize County Common Pleas Court was dropped as part of the plea deal. Dunlap was placed on administrative leave after the incident and resigned from the Lima Police Department this past December.