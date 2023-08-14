Ukraine Ambassador and Congresswoman Kaptur tour Joint Systems Manufacturing Center

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - 31 Lima-made Abrams M1 tanks are heading to the battlefields in the Ukraine, to help with their fight with Russia. Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur announced that today following a tour she and Ukraine's ambassador to the United States took of the Joint System Manufacturing Center.
The United States, along with other members of NATO, agreed to send tanks over to aid Ukraine with their countermeasures against Russia. While the United States has sent other weapons and aid to the eastern European country, Kaptur says with the 31 Lima-made tanks on the way, it will be big for their war effort.
"That is really a big deal, because of the sophistication of this tank," says U.S. Representative Marcy Kaptur, (D) Ohio's 9th District Congresswoman. "The other decisions that have to be made in other pieces of equipment, such as air cover have not been made to my knowledge. But this has been very important because this is a land war and you have to have more power on the ground in order to win, alright. So, this is big news for our country, it's big news for Ukraine."
Ambassador Oksana Markarova is grateful for the tanks, and she says her countrymen will not give up their fight for liberty, but she says that continued aid from the United States is needed.
"We still have enough Ukrainians who are ready to defend the country, but as Churchill said during the World War II, 'Give us the tools and we will finish the job.' We need all the tools, and Abrams tanks, we have seen a great exhibition of what this capability can do today. And we look forward to see that capability on the battlefield liberating more Ukrainians," stated Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States
The war between Ukraine and Russia has been going on for over 535 days now.