Upcoming toy run forced to cancel

A popular toy run that was scheduled for this weekend had to be cancelled.
The 35th Annual Toy Run put on by A.B.A.T.E. of Ohio to help less fortunate families have a Christmas has been cancelled this Sunday due to the coronavirus. Instead, the organization will hold a drive-thru drop off run that will be held at the Allen County Fairgrounds from Noon until 4 p.m. Each county representative will be there to accept donations, and they will accept new toys as well. The director hopes that people can make it out and help the less fortunate.
Dana Frost, A.B.A.T.E. of Ohio Region 3 Director said, “It’s real disappointing and this virus is really going to hurt the kids more than anything.”
He continued saying, “Hopefully we’ll get a fair amount of money, because like I said the kids need Christmas, and this is pretty much the only way they get it.”
For additional information, call (419) 230-4969 or (419) 648-6757.