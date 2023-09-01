LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Multiple crews were called to the Shirley Daley Apartment Complex in Lima for a fire that did severe damage to one of the units.
The Lima Fire Department responded to a fire at 1047 West Spring Street. They say the fire started at 9:35 a.m. after a woman knocked over an ashtray in the garage that started the fire. She was transported to the hospital with burns. The fire caused extensive damage to the garage and portion of the home. Crews were able to contain the fire at 9:58 a.m. The estimated damage is reported to be around $150,000.
9/1/23 3:15 PM Update - Updated article with information provided by the Lima Fire Department.