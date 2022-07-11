7/11/22 Press Release from the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office: The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in our community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a Detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Friday July 08, 2022
0100 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township for a loose dog in the roadway.
0135 hrs. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for Probation Violation. Jessica A Frietag, age 33of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. Jessica was located by the Van Wert Police.
0902 hrs. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.
0914 hrs. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in Harrison Township for a having a panic attack.
1223 hrs. – Deputies responded to the Van Wert County Court House to investigate a report of a subject harassing staff.
1545 hrs. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to stand by as peace officer
1750 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Venedocia to conduct a welfare check.
1837 hrs. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a residence in Ridge Township for an odor investigation.
1934 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township to take a complaint of telecommunications harassment.
2017 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township to investigate a domestic dispute.
2037 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to take a complaint of threats.
Saturday July 09, 2022
0756 hrs. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in Tully Township for a sick person.
0917 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township for a welfare check.
1030 hrs. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to a cemetery in Tully Township.
1252 hrs. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township for a complaint of harassment.
1504 hrs. – Deputies responded to a business in Liberty Township to investigate the report of subjects trespassing on the property.
1725 hrs. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject that had fallen.
1854 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Venedocia for a complaint of harassment.
1909 hrs. – Deputies responded to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility to assist with a combative inmate.
2147 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Venedocia on a complaint of domestic dispute.
2208 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area in Ridge Township to investigate 911 call with an open line.
2225 hrs. – Deputies investigated a report of criminal mischief at a location in the City of Van Wert.
Sunday July 10, 2022
0059 hrs. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in Tully Township for a subject with back pain.
0211 hrs. – Deputies responded to investigate a commercial alarm in Washington Township.
0852 hrs. - Deputies responded to investigate a commercial alarm in Washington Township.
0906 hrs. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in Tully Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
1105 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.
1203 hrs. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.
1225 hrs. – Deputies responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash in Union Township. The crash took place on Dutch John Road at Dixon Cavett Road. Unit One was southbound on Dutch John Road, and failed to stop at the stop sign. Unit Two was eastbound on Dixon Cavett Road and struck Unit One. Unit One was a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse being driven by James Stahl of Paulding. Unit Two was a 2012 Honda CRV being driven by Brandon Reichert of Fort Recovery. No Injuries were reported.
1311 hrs. – Deputies responded to the City of Delphos on a complaint of a stray dog.
1315 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
1650 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Ohio City to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
1657 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township for a complaint of reckless operation.
1817 hrs. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in the Village of Middle Point for a subject with a laceration.
1858 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Ohio City to assist a subject needing a peace officer.
1912 hrs. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.
1944 hrs. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.