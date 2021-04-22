Van Wert County woman sentenced to prison for child pornography

A Van Wert County woman was sent to prison for child pornography.
57-year-old Eunice Bernhardt of Ohio City was sentenced up to nine years in prison for three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor. She was indicted by a Van Wert Grand Jury on a total 12 counts, but as part of a plea deal, nine charges were dropped.
According to the indictment, the offenses happened between mid-April to the end of May of 2020. She was also classified as Tier II Sex Offender, meaning she will have to register her address with the sheriff's office for the next 25 years.