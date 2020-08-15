Van Wert man facing rape charge, Ohio City woman charged with pandering

39-year-old Jose Melgar Revolorio has entered not guilty pleas to one count of rape and one count of Sexual Battery. His bond has been set at $100,000. According to the Van Wert Grand Jury indictment, in July, Melgar Revolorio had sexual contact with a woman who was unable to give consent because of either a mental or physical condition or because of advanced age. A pretrial in the case has been set for next month.

The Van Wert Grand Jury as has also indicted 56-year-old Eunice Bernhardt of Ohio City on 12 counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor. According to the indictment, the offenses happened between Mid-April to the end of May of this year. She is out on bond and has been ordered not to have internet access or a cell phone with a data plan. She has a pretrial set for the end of this month.

 

