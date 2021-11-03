A Van Wert County man found guilty of having alleged sexual contact with a child gets sentenced to five years in prison. In September, Rodney Knauss, 32 changed his previous plea of not guilty to no contest to the count of gross sexual imposition. A Van Wert County judge sentenced him to 60 months in prison
Knauss was originally charged with rape, but that charge was dropped following the plea deal. The indictment says the crime happened between January and February of 2016. Knauss attempted to have sexual contact with a child who was four years old at the time. Knauss was also labelled a tier two sex offender.