Vickie Shurelds receives Teacher of the Year Award from Community Action Program

The Community Action Program in Lima presented its 10th annual Teacher of the Year Award to an educator at Heir Force Community School Tuesday afternoon. Vickie Shurelds has taught for two decades, with the last three years at Heir Force.
Over the last year, Shurelds has been a leader in innovative teaching methods to help students during the pandemic. Lima City 6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn says there are many qualities they look at when considering the award recipient, and Shurelds checked off all the boxes.
"The work that Dr. Shurelds does, how hard she works in this school here and makes a difference. Makes a difference in our community too," says Glenn. "It's a lot of projects she works on and gets the kids involved in it. She keeps her students involved in different projects we worked on all over the city."
"You know no matter what my situation, no matter what I'm involved in, eventually it turns into teaching," Shurelds explains. "And so it's something that brings me a lot of joy. It's neat to be able to get a recognition for something that you already love and you would do anyway."
Shurelds is also one of 25 teachers in the country to be selected for the Folger Shakespeare Library Teaching Institute in Washington D.C. this summer. The training program focuses on developing the best teaching practices, especially with language and literature.