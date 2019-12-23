Village of Ottawa continue with diversion channel project

The Village of Ottawa will be busy next year working on a project to help with flooding.
The conservancy district recently resolved land right claims with two Putnam County property owners for the diversion channel project. The 4,000-foot channel is planned to be built on the northwest side of Ottawa. It is expected to help lower floodwater in downtown by six inches during a 100-year period. The project has been delayed since fall of 2016 due to legal matters but now the village is ready to move forward.
“The lowering of the I-9 approach has helped tremendously and so the engineers are thinking that it’s going to help out a tremendous amount,” said Dean Meyer, Village of Ottawa Mayor.
The village looks to bid on the project in January. They will also be working on upgrades to the water treatment plant in 2020.