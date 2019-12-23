The Village of Ottawa will be busy next year working on a project to help with flooding.

Village of Ottawa continue with diversion channel project

The conservancy district recently resolved land right claims with two Putnam County property owners for the diversion channel project. The 4,000-foot channel is planned to be built on the northwest side of Ottawa. It is expected to help lower floodwater in downtown by six inches during a 100-year period. The project has been delayed since fall of 2016 due to legal matters but now the village is ready to move forward.

Village of Ottawa continue with diversion channel project

“The lowering of the I-9 approach has helped tremendously and so the engineers are thinking that it’s going to help out a tremendous amount,” said Dean Meyer, Village of Ottawa Mayor.

The village looks to bid on the project in January. They will also be working on upgrades to the water treatment plant in 2020.

Copyright 2019 by Lima Communications Corp. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Camri Nelson is a Multimedia Journalist at Your Hometown Stations. She is a graduate of The University of Cincinnati and has earned a B.A in Journalism.

Digital Content Manager

Hello, I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations. I manage our web and social media content.