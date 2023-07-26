Volunteers from Deb's Dogs chat with kids at Cairo library about animal rescue and responsible ownership

CAIRO, OH (WLIO) - Volunteers from Deb's Dogs chatted with kids about their work in helping animals and recommend ways for the kids to get involved.
Some pet foster parents visited the Cairo Branch of the Lima Public Library to educate children about their animal rescue efforts and the importance of responsible pet ownership. They shared heartwarming stories of rescuing dogs and cats and discussed their role in providing temporary care until the animals find their forever homes. As a token of appreciation, the volunteers were gifted dog toys handmade by the children at the library.
"We hope that they learn that they can adopt animals and that they shouldn't do breeding because there's such an overpopulation of the animals that it's hard to find them all homes," said Lisa McGee.
"And how to properly care for their animals at home and to adopted versus buying a dog," added Tonja Zickafoose.
The children were able to adopt toy puppies before going home. Although they were stuffed animals, the kids could still give them names and fill out their birth certificates.