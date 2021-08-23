Volunteers needed to complete "All Ability" playground at Marimor Legacy Park

It’s almost complete and volunteers are needed to get it done.
The Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities is in need of help for the last step of the construction of the All-Ability Playground at Marimor Legacy Park. They are in need of 20 to 30 volunteers, 18 years of age and older each day on Thursday, September 9th, Friday, September 10th, and Saturday, September 11th. No building experience is needed but they do need firm commitments to make this community build work.
Allen County Board of D.D. Superintendent Theresa Schnipke explains, “It’s very important. It’s the last step of the last of the All-Ability Playgrounds. We actually saved $40,000 by doing what’s called a community build. You can not do that and let the company build it. But the community has helped us build these this far and we just thought it was important that at this last step that the community help.”
This is a perfect opportunity for civic organizations, church groups, and even families to help as the dates fall around the “National Day of Service”. To volunteer, you can call the Board of D.D. at 419-221-1385.