Wapak schools taking advantage of USDA free lunch program

Wapakoneta City Schools announced its continued participation in a program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
This is an extension to the free lunch program the USDA already had in place in the state of Ohio. Originally that was supposed to end on August 31st, but now it will go through December 31st, or as long as funding will allow.
All students in the Wapakoneta school district will now get their lunches for free, something the superintendent says will likely be a relief for families affected by the pandemic.
"When the government said that all kids could receive free lunches, I think that that was a big relief to parents who may have been struggling, maybe they don’t qualify for free or reduced lunch, maybe they’re on the borderline," said Wapak schools superintendent Aaron Rex. "Now that all kids are able to get a free lunch, I think that was just a great thing to do by the federal government and the state."
Kenton City Schools also announced they would be participating in the free lunch program.