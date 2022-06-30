Wapakoneta celebrates their second commercial solar project

The 60-acre, 46,000 solar panel site is generating 13.5 megawatts. The project started in April of 2021 and was producing power by the end of November. Because they hit their deadline for start-up, Wapakoneta got a $750,000 tax credit. But the city and partners are not finished, they are already working on Phase three.
“This is a 13.5-megawatt facility here. Phase 3 would be roughly 14 acres, maybe 2, 2 and half-megawatts. But yeah, I mean everyone is going green, it is what, it is, with electric vehicles and everything else. But yeah, we definitely don’t mind solar here in Wapakoneta,” commented Steve Henderson, City of Wapakoneta mayor.
This is the largest project that Madison Energy Investments has done in Ohio. They are an independent power producer that works in over 20 states, and they say more communities like Wapakoneta are looking at commercial solar as an option.
“This is why we got into it, I have been in this industry for over 14 years, clean energy, providing renewable energy, clean energy to municipalities, school districts, cities, towns, municipalities, it is a great partnership with the city. It is a 30-year contract, and we are going to be able to provide them with clean energy for the next 30 years,” explained Jack Hachmann, Managing Partner of Madison Energy Investments.
Phase 3 in Wapakoneta could start being built in about a year.
