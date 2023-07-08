Wapakoneta Eagles shows off new upgrades to facilities at open house

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - Wapakoneta's Fraternal Order of Eagles gave public tours of their newly renovated spaces on Saturday.
The open house highlighted many rooms in their multi-story building that were improved upon. The ballroom and bingo hall have new chairs, paint, lights, and other features. An ADA-accessible button-activated door was added, as well as a few new automated external defibrillators. The Eagles hope these changes allow them to do more with their space and bring more people into the upgraded facilities, helping to raise even more money to donate to local and national causes.
"We're more than just weddings, banquets, and whatever. We've donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the community, whether it's sports, businesses, food banks. We're always giving back to the community, so we want the members to come in and see what we're all about, see what we do," said Jeff Wahl, president of the Wapakoneta Eagles.
Later in the evening at the open house, the band Haywired performed in the ballroom.