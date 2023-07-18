Wapakoneta Family YMCA Unveils Child Development Center to the City & Residents

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO)- A major milestone in providing high quality childcare in Wapakoneta was achieved on Tuesday!
On Tuesday afternoon, Auglaize County residents joined the Wapakoneta Family YMCA in unveiling the brand new Child Development Center on the north end of the city. The center will provide licensed childcare from 6 am to 6 pm for kids from infants all the way up through fifth grade. With the new facility, leaders from the Wapakoneta Family YMCA believe this will instill a plethora of benefits for families.
"Having high-quality, safe, affordable childcare is one of the most important things for economic development. Without high-quality childcare, parents can't work; they can't go to school; they can't do all of the things that contribute to success in their life, and so, we looked at our community and really Auglaize County as a childcare desert. There is just a real lack of quality childcare spots available. Everybody is full, and we had heard that for a very long time, so our board proactively said what can we do to address that need in our community," says Joshua Little, CEO, Wapakoneta Family YMCA.
For more information about services, you can call 419-739-9622 or go to wapakymca.org.