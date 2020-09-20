Wapakoneta gains new landmark from famous artist

Your drive into Wapakoneta just got a little bit more interesting thanks to a nationally recognized artist from California.
Artist John Cerny has been staying in Wapak over the weekend to install his latest giant free-standing mural donation. Cerny finished assembling the piece of art on Saturday, and Sunday was the mural dedication ceremony. Cerny has hundreds of these murals all across the country and now, Wapakoneta is on the map. The sign can be best seen as you travel westbound on Rt. 33 into Wapak from St. Johns.
Cerny says, “I’m giving them a little bit of public art that they don’t have to even work to go see. You’re in your car, you’re comfortable. If you feel like pulling over, fine, but they saw it and maybe they’re enriched a little bit.”
The piece of art will remain on the corner of the property of Bill Shaw, also known as Maple Lane Farms. He says he plans to take great care in preserving the art as long as possible.