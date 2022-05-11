Wapakoneta High School holds student career fair

Students at Wapakoneta High School got a taste of the real world today with a career fair and on-site interviews.
A total of 52 businesses presented with a variety of careers ranging from manufacturing, the medical field, and education just to name a few. All of the seniors interviewed with at least two companies, and then had the chance to meet with as many as they chose throughout the day. This experience exposed students to the vast variety of jobs available right here at home and provided the opportunity for businesses to recruit students for employment.
"We've really made a big push here within the last couple years to help educate our students on career paths, and trying to help them make the best choice possible for their future. It's our hope if a student is looking to go right into the workforce after they graduate, that this may be an opportunity for them to jump right into a great job," says Scott Minnig, principal at Wapakoneta High School.
"I'm definitely looking forward to getting experience and learning how to interview well and so far I have met with people that actually work with my dad so that's really cool. I think it is amazing that the school can put something on like this for us, and that they care so much about us to give us this experience, says Abby Vorhees, student at Wapakoneta High School.
Out of the 52 companies presenting, 45 of them were hiring immediately.
