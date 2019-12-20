Wapakoneta Library recognized for their renovation project

The renovations of the Wapakoneta Branch of the Auglaize County Library is getting national recognition.
The Library Journal, which features libraries across the United States, put a spotlight on those that were built new or remodeled in 2019 and the Wapakoneta library was featured as part of that issue. The remodel of the 50-year-old building was completed around a year ago. The building went from a quiet place with books, into a place where the community and families come together.
“This needs to be a place where people can come and enjoy the environment with their children or with their friends. Sit down and enjoy a cup of coffee enjoy the space use our meeting rooms and things like that,” says Beth Steiner the Director of the Auglaize County Library. “We are not a typical quite library, that people think of what libraries use to be. We are a library that is loud and vibrant, but if you need those quiet spaces we have those too.”
Steiner says they are ready to make a little noise with their winter reading program which starts in January, and students participating are entered in a drawing for a zoo membership to either Toledo or Columbus.