Vehicles filled the streets of Wapakoneta on Saturday during a special scavenger hunt event.
Residents were able to complete a family activity organized by local churches and businesses. The Easter themed scavenger hunt had families say in their car as they go from location to location receiving Easter themed prizes.
"This is a wonderful group of people that we call Wapakoneta," said Stephan Ambrose, Event Organizer. "They have all come together, and that is who we are as a community."
The local boys and girls scouts also attended the event, helping pass out booklets containing information on where residents can drive to and get special prizes.
Local Troop leader Theresa Huebner states that the event allows families to get out and enjoy spring.
"It seems like spring is here, the flowers are blooming, its time for us to get out and bloom all over again," said Huebner. "I see a lot of people out and about, its great to see after last year."
Businesses also had a chance to reconnect with their regular customers after a difficult time. For Wapakoneta Gardens, the event was extra special, since the business had to close down during the pandemic.
"So many smiles on the families faces, especially the children's faces," said Matt Thuman, Executive Director of Wapakoneta Gardens. "We have not seen many of them here at the gardens just because we have been closed down to the community the entire year."
The event provided time for families to bond and interact with their own Wapakoneta neighbors.
"We're just really excited about today, the weather is really nice, its a perfect day," said Melissa Odira, a Wapakoneta resident. "Its just nice to get out after the quarantine and to finally do something with the community and our family together."