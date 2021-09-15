Wapakoneta VFW holds motorcycle escort for American Vietnam Traveling Wall

Wapakoneta VFW 8445 showed out Wednesday afternoon to escort a special piece to its next stop

Wapakoneta VFW holds motorcycle escort for American Vietnam Traveling Wall

The VFW held a motorcycle escort of the American Vietnam Traveling Wall that had thousands of bikers in attendance. The Traveling Wall has been traveling around the United States before arriving in Wapakoneta. The escort saw the wall take a 22-mile ride down to Sidney where it will be on display in Custenborder Field. The wall represents the men and women that have died serving this county in Vietnam. We spoke to the adjutant of the VFW Post about how important it is to hold this event and remember those who served.

Wapakoneta VFW holds motorcycle escort for American Vietnam Traveling Wall

Charles Arnett, Adjutant for the VFW Post 8445 said, “It’s the most important thing we can do for our veterans. Especially those that fought in Vietnam that did not come home to the greatest welcome.”

Wapakoneta VFW holds motorcycle escort for American Vietnam Traveling Wall

The wall will be on display in Sidney from September 16th through September 19th

 Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! My name is Cameron Saliga, from Middlefield, Ohio, a short distance from Cleveland. I recently graduated from Ohio University in May of 2019 with my Bachelors of Science in Meteorology.