Wapakoneta VFW holds motorcycle escort for American Vietnam Traveling Wall

Wapakoneta VFW 8445 showed out Wednesday afternoon to escort a special piece to its next stop
The VFW held a motorcycle escort of the American Vietnam Traveling Wall that had thousands of bikers in attendance. The Traveling Wall has been traveling around the United States before arriving in Wapakoneta. The escort saw the wall take a 22-mile ride down to Sidney where it will be on display in Custenborder Field. The wall represents the men and women that have died serving this county in Vietnam. We spoke to the adjutant of the VFW Post about how important it is to hold this event and remember those who served.
Charles Arnett, Adjutant for the VFW Post 8445 said, “It’s the most important thing we can do for our veterans. Especially those that fought in Vietnam that did not come home to the greatest welcome.”
The wall will be on display in Sidney from September 16th through September 19th.