A clipper brushed the area with snow showers Monday evening, but most of the accumulating snow stayed north of the area. Toledo received 2-3" of snow! The story moving forward is a very nice warm-up and generally dry skies!
It's going to be a great weather day for our Tuesday with partly sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 40s!
More clouds return Wednesday as a weak, moisture-starved shortwave passes through. A brief shower could occur on an isolated basis, but many areas will stay dry. Highs once again in the middle to upper 40s. The day will start around 30°.
Temperatures will hold steady in the 40s Wednesday night, then skyrocket to the 55-60° range on Thursday with partly cloudy and breezy conditions!
The extended forecast shows sunshine sticking around through Saturday. Temperatures are set to turn progressively cooler, back into the 40s Friday and Saturday. A frontal system will bring a rain/snow mix to the area by Sunday afternoon, then the risk of transitioning to snow Sunday night. It turns cold for the end of the weekend and start to next week.