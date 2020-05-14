West Ohio Food Bank holds largest distribution to date, AEP Ohio helped with a large donation

The Allen County Fairgrounds opened up their gates Thursday for the first time since the pandemic hit for the West Ohio Food Bank’s distribution.
As we enter our 8th week of COVID-19 conditions in Ohio, hundreds of cars were lined up at the Allen County Fairgrounds for what the CEO of the West Ohio Food Bank says is their biggest distribution they’ve ever had.
For this distribution, American Electric Power of Ohio helped provide over 107,000 lbs. worth of food with a generous donation of $25,000 to the West Ohio Food Bank. Now more than ever, the community has been coming together to help those in need, and the food bank has been more than appreciative of these partnerships.
Linda Hamilton, the CEO of the West Ohio Food Bank says, “With this crisis, what we’ve really seen is how communities and individuals and groups, instead of working in silos, are really looking at what strengths we have and how we can work and partner together to help feed our communities.”
The money from AEP Ohio came from their foundation that has a mission to help the community with their needs. In total, the foundation has given $180,000 out to charitable organizations that could use help during the pandemic. The West Ohio food bank was lucky to receive one of the larger donations given out.
Joe Rocca, the field services supervisor at AEP says, “I had to be out for a few minutes this morning and I live near the fairgrounds, so when I came out of our subdivision, the line going into the fairgrounds for the event this morning really warmed my heart.”
And while AEP Ohio helps the food bank, the food bank is also helping other organizations in the process. Pastor Roz from Neighborhood Relief Ministries came up with a goal to feed 5,000 people during the pandemic, and the food bank has been helping with food supply for his meals. During the distribution at the fairgrounds, he passed out goulash dinners to each family.
“We’ve just been feeding a little here, a couple hundred here, a couple hundred there, and then after today, after this event today, we’ll have fed over 5,000 people in the community," says Pastor David Roznowski. "It’s just amazing.”
Pastor Roz will continue to feed people even past his goal as long as the partnership remains with the food bank.