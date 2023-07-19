West Ohio Food Bank now offering text alerts for upcoming food distributions and pop-up events

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Hunger is a problem that is not easily seen but is prevalent in the region and the West Ohio Food Bank is working to change that.
The food bank distributed 8.1 million pounds of food in the last year. With nearly 33,000 people in Allen County and just about 55,000 people in the 11-county area being assisted. They say families are still struggling in this economy and are facing hard decisions like paying bills, getting medications, or putting a meal on the table. They serve people who work two jobs and those that are still looking for employment all just needing some assistance.
"On a weekly basis, folks that come to us for the very first time, or haven't come to us in quite a while and say, you know I need assistance, I need help, and you know that's why we're here. We want to help folks if they are in need. We've got pantries and agencies all throughout our 11 counties that do the same thing as well. So again the need is still there in our community," said Jason Aldrich, communications & PR manager at West Ohio Food Bank.
To inform people about upcoming food distributions and pop-up events, they have launched a new text message alert system. Once you have signed up, it is a direct text to your cell phone.
"We get day in and day out, when is your next distribution? This new service is gonna make it easy, quick, convenient, everybody's got a phone," added Aldrich.
To sign up for the service, text "WestOhioFoodBank" to 419-757-4981 and follow the prompts. The food bank is always looking for volunteers to help with a variety of needs.