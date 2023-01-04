Press Release from West Ohio Community Action Partnership: The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program helps Ohioans at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, have a PIPP default with a disconnection notice or at or below 25% fuel, may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program, available now and through March 31, 2023.
Eligible households can receive up to $175 if they are a client of a regulated utility, or $750 if they are a client of unregulated utilities such as electric cooperatives and municipal utilities. The assistance is applied to the utility bill and/or applied to heating system repair costs. Must have a gross income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify.
Call 419-516-0063 to schedule an appointment for Allen, Auglaize, and Mercer counties or call 419-227-2586 for more information.
Individuals will need to have copies of the following documents to include with their application:
· Most recent utility bills
· A list of all household members (including birth dates and Social Security numbers)
· Proof of income for the past 30 days for all household members (12 months for certain income types)
· Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members
· Proof of disability (if applicable)
***Note: For the WCP the utility companies will only allow ONE hold for the disconnection notice and that cannot be extended. A missed appointment may result in utilities being shut off.
