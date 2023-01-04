Energy Bill Generic
Press Release from West Ohio Community Action Partnership: The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program helps Ohioans at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, have a PIPP default with a disconnection notice or at or below 25% fuel, may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program, available now and through March 31, 2023.

Eligible households can receive up to $175 if they are a client of a regulated utility, or $750 if they are a client of unregulated utilities such as electric cooperatives and municipal utilities. The assistance is applied to the utility bill and/or applied to heating system repair costs. Must have a gross income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify.

