Woman who is suspected of tampering with evidence in Reese Avenue shooting makes her initial court appearance

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A woman who was arrested on suspicion of tampering with evidence of a shooting made her initial appearance in Lima Municipal Court.
A judge determined there was enough evidence to keep 42-year-old Latoya McClellan in custody. A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, July 25th at 10 a.m., with a bond of $100,000 in cash.
The Lima Police Department confirmed on Monday that McClellan is the mother of the 17-year-old male charged with the death of 41-year-old Steven Smith. The 17-year-old had his initial court hearing on Monday and currently remains at the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center. He was arrested for "Delinquency by Murder".
Early morning on July 16th, Smith was found dead on the 1000 block of Reese Avenue, with an apparent gunshot wound. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Steve Stechschulte at 419-221-5181.