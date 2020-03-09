Wright State Lake Campus offers new Forensic Science Program

Interested in becoming a forensic scientist? Wright State Lake campus has a new degree for that.
Wright State Lake Campus is offering a forensic science degree, the first time they have offered this type of degree. Students go through a series of classes that prepare them for the real world. They learn how to collect fingerprints, DNA, and much more. Program Director of Crime & Justice Studies Mark Ernst thinks they would have a step up on becoming a detective by obtaining this degree.
He said, “In Ohio, most crime scene analysts or people who start out as police officers and work their way into that position. So the point of this degree is to better prepare them for that so that they have something when that position becomes open when they are working in law enforcement that they are ahead of everyone else when they apply for that position.”
You can find out more information about the degree being offered on their website.