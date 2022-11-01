Young Actors Prepare for Shakespearean Play Tuesday Evening

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- The elegant works of literature produced by William Shakespeare are coming to life here in Lima!

The Grand Lake Theatrix Community Theatre Association's Young Shakespeareans held a dress rehearsal this evening at Forest Park United Methodist Church for their riveting rendition of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream. The cast consists of actors from five area schools aged from fifth grade through college who tap into their creativity to perform a play filled with dance, music, and visual art. Before dress rehearsal began, Your Hometown Stations talked with several cast members about theater and how it impacts them.

