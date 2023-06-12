Zachary Love sentenced to 33 months in prison

HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The final man that was in the car that killed Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis was sentenced to 33 months in prison.
22-year-old Zachary Love was sentenced in Hancock County Common Pleas Court Monday afternoon on the charges of tampering with evidence, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and having weapons under disability. Two other charges of receiving stolen property were dropped.
Francis was killed while he was setting up stop sticks along I-75 in March of 2022, trying to stop the vehicle that Love, Emin Johnson, and Dante Tate were in trying to evade law enforcement during a chase.
Emin Johnson was driving the car that killed Francis, and he pleaded guilty to multiple charges including involuntary manslaughter and aggravated vehicular homicide. Johnson was sentenced to 21 to 26 years in prison.
Dante Tate was charged with two counts related to receiving stolen property and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison.