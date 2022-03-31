Bluffton Police Chief says community lost a hero after pursuit that left one officer dead

"He will be missed," said Ryan Burkholder, Bluffton Police Chief.
A tragic day for the Bluffton community after they lost one of their finest. Bluffton Officer Dominic Francis, 42-years-old, was fatally struck by a vehicle on Interstate 75 near exit 142, as he was setting up traps to stop a pursuit that began in the morning hours.
"In some parts of the pursuit, speeds reached higher than 120, 130 miles an hour," said Brice Nihiser, Sergeant at the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The pursuit began after law enforcement were alerted to a black Infinity Sedan traveling at a high rate of speed in Marion County then later on I-75 near Findlay in the 2 a.m. hour. It was during this pursuit that the vehicle struck Officer Francis near Bluffton, who was setting up a speed trap at the time. The vehicle continued for a short while before three suspects stopped and fled on foot. A Toyota Prius was then stolen from a residence by one of the suspects. All three are now in custody, but the scars of the day still linger on the minds of law enforcement with one less badge to keep the community safe.
"Today is a sad day. This community lost a hero. He is an outstanding police officer, and his heart was big," commented Chief Burkholder.
Flags were ordered to be flown at half staff by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, in order to honor the life and legacy of Officer Francis. Agencies outside of the Bluffton Police Department also feeling the impact of the loss of one of their sworn brothers.
"We are all in this profession for a reason," said Brice Nihiser, Sergeant at the Ohio State Highway Patrol. "We want to go out and make a difference... and it's hard when something like this happens, for everyone."