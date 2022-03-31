3/31/22 Noon Edition (Updated at 1:50 PM): All three suspects are now in custody after an officer was killed during a pursuit Thursday morning.
Officials say 41-year-old Dominic Francis was struck and killed by the suspects' vehicle as he tried to put down stop sticks. Francis was a nine-year veteran of the Bluffton Police Department and a coach at Cory Rawson Schools.
The chase started around 2 a.m. Thursday morning near Medina, Ohio, when the car was spotted going over 100 miles per hour. Troopers say they spotted the suspects with speeds hitting 130 miles per hour. One of the suspects ran off after Officer Francis was hit and that suspect was caught near State Route 29 after stealing a Prius. A second suspect was nabbed near Elyria. The third suspect was arrested at 12:49 p.m.
3/31/22 2:20 PM Press Release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost: (COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the death of Bluffton Officer Dominic Francis who was killed in the line of duty early this morning.
“A hero has died and a community is shaken. The bravery of the men and women that wear the badge is astounding. Officer Francis’ valor will live on and never be forgotten.
My deepest condolences are with Officer Francis’ loved ones and the residents of Bluffton.”
3/31/22 1:47 PM From Gov. Mike DeWine: In honor of the life and legacy of Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis, Governor DeWine has ordered that flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Allen and Hancock counties, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center, and the Rhodes State Office Tower
3/31/22 1:50 PM UPDATE from Ohio State Highway Patrol: FINDLAY – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has the third suspect in custody following a multi-county incident this morning in which a Bluffton Police Department officer was killed. Additional information will be forthcoming.
The incident began at approximately 2 a.m. when troopers from the Marion Patrol Post observed a dark-colored sedan traveling at a high rate of speed on state Route 23 northbound, but were unable to make contact with the vehicle.
A Findlay Post trooper then identified the vehicle as a black Infiniti sedan at approximately 2:20 a.m. on state Route 15 in Hancock County. The suspect vehicle continued to flee on state Route 15 and then onto Interstate 75 southbound.
At 2:30 a.m., on Interstate 75, near exit 142, Officer Dominic Francis, 42, Bluffton Police Department, was attempting to deploy stop sticks and was struck by the fleeing vehicle. Officer Francis subsequently succumbed to his injuries from the crash.
Three suspects fled on foot east from the Infiniti sedan. At approximately 3 a.m., a gray 2010 Toyota Prius was stolen from a residence on County Road 29 in Hancock County. One of the suspects was taken into custody in the neighboring proximity of the residence from where the Prius was stolen.
The Toyota Prius was then located by a trooper from the Medina Post on Interstate 71 near milepost 208 in Medina County. The vehicle continued to flee on westbound state Route 82. One suspect was ultimately taken into custody from the Prius at approximately 8:15 a.m. after a traffic stop at state Route 57 and Chestnut Ridge Rd. in the city of Elyria.
The Patrol is partnering with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Bluffton Police Department, and other law enforcement partners.
The Patrol wants to reiterate its appreciation of all agencies involved in the ongoing investigation, as well as resources deployed.
