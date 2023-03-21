Emin Johnson sentenced after pleading guilty to six charges

HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The man who is accused to have been the driver of a car that struck and killed Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Frances entered a guilty plea today.
According to WFIN Radio, Emin Johnson changed to a guilty plea on six charges. They included involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. Judge Reginald Routson then sentenced him to 21 to 26 and 1/2 years in prison. The widow of Officer Francis addressed the court before Johnson was sentenced. Emin Johnson had been scheduled to go on trial at the end of April. Johnson was originally indicted on ten counts, which included involuntary manslaughter and aggravated vehicular homicide. The two other men indicted in the case, Zachary Love and Dante Tate, have also taken plea deals.