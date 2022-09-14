They are cute, friendly, and make campus life more fun!

Ohio Northern University has rolled out a new food delivery service all powered by robots. The university has partnered with food service company Sodexo to bring what are called kiwibots. They not only serve students with a smile in the dining hall, but they also deliver food around campus by simply ordering through a mobile app. More than just food services, the fancy robots even delivered the football for their first football game. The new service will help students draw closer to the world of technology and robotics, all while encouraging sustainable delivery services with zero carbon emissions.

