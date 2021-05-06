In more than two decades as an audiologist, it’s the one phrase Vanessa Lee hears from her patients again and again: “I wish I would’ve come in sooner.”
The regret is understandable, given that on average it takes six to seven years from the onset of hearing loss for people to seek treatment. Maybe they believe hearing loss only happens to the elderly. Maybe they believe unsubstantiated rumors that hearing aids are too expensive. Maybe they’re in denial, or the progression is so gradual that they don’t realize the problem until it’s too late.
“It's kind of sneaky,” says Lee, president and audiologist at Auglaize Audiology in Wapakoneta. “You can hear people, but you can’t understand what they’re saying. And so, a lot of folks will think, ‘I don’t really have a problem, I just think people need to talk more distinctly. Kids these days talk like they have rocks in their mouths.’ We hear those things all the time, when in actuality their hearing has just been diminishing slowly.”
Evaluation and potential treatment for the onset of hearing loss are crucial, because a loss of hearing doesn’t just impact our ability to understand other people. Hearing loss is directly tied to social isolation and can lead to depression and anxiety. There are studies indicating that hearing loss can be a factor in the development of dementia. And hearing loss can cause a cascade of social problems impacting everything from work to personal relationships.
“I’ve even seen folks who have become very suspicious that other people are talking about them because they can't hear what they're saying,” Lee says. “So, there can be a lot of social aspects. Your lack of communication with family, friends of even coworkers can very much become a point of contention if you’ve asked for repetition very often.”
Age, genetics and noise exposure
The primary causes of hearing loss, Lee says, are age, genetics and exposure to noise. All parts of the body degenerate, and nerve endings in the ear are no different--over time, they can degenerate to the point where they’re not responding to sound at the same stimulus level. Some people are also more prone to hearing loss due to their genetics, and others suffer from conditions such as diabetes or heart disease that can contribute to hearing loss.
Hearing loss due to noise exposure can occur at any age, and a 2012 study by the Centers for Disease Control estimated that between 10 and 40 million Americans under the age of 70 have suffered some hearing loss in one or both ears due to noise. The most common culprit is noise endured over a period of time, whether that’s machinery at a workplace, playing in a band, or listening frequently to music at high volume levels through headphones.
The louder the sound, the shorter the length of time it takes for hearing loss to occur. “In a practical way, I will tell my patients that if you're standing what used to be a socially acceptable distance from someone having a conversation and you have to shout to be heard, then it's probably a loud enough environment that you should consider hearing protection if you’re going to be in that environment for any length of time,” Lee says.
Protecting yourself from noise throughout your life is the No. 1 step you can take to preserve your hearing, Lee says. Even the small, yellow earplugs used at shooting ranges or in factories can help. Protection devices like earplugs and ear coverings come with a noise reduction rating (NRR)--the higher the number, the more protection they offer.
Dealing with sudden hearing loss
Meanwhile, a sudden onset of hearing loss should always merit immediate attention. Consulting an audiologist within 24 to 48 hours of sudden hearing loss could lead to medical intervention that’s capable of stopping or even restoring some of the hearing that’s been lost, Lee says.
“It can be due to an autoimmune attack. That's what happened to Rush Limbaugh,” Lee adds, referring to the late former radio host who suffered an autoimmune inner ear disease. “And then sometimes patients come in, and they have ear wax building up, and all of the sudden that last piece falls into place and they can’t hear. So sometimes it’s as simple as that, but we never want to gamble. We want to bring them in and see them if the hearing loss occurs suddenly.”
Whether the onset is sudden or gradual, the message is the same: don’t wait. Hearing loss can have profound effects on your job, your relationships, and your life. It can lead to isolation, anxiety, depression, and possibly even dementia. “People should definitely get their hearing tested,” Lee says. “There’s more at stake than just saying, ‘Um, what?’”
