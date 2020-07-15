Picture this, it is Monday morning and as you walk down the hallway at work, you slip on a puddle of water and injure your ankle. What do you do next?
“If you become hurt or injured while on the job, the key is to act quickly and to document everything,” said Amber Goodman, Attorney at Siferd & Associates, LPA. Report the injury to your employer right away if possible. Get proper medical treatment and document problems caused by the injury. Afterward, make sure your employer is thoroughly aware of the situation and schedule an appointment with an attorney.
“If you don’t get immediate medical attention, it can get sticky,” Goodman noted. “If you don’t report it as soon as you can to your employer, that isn’t ideal either.”
Defining Workers’ Compensation
For those who are not familiar with workers’ compensation, also known as workers’ comp, it is an insurance provided by employers for employees if an employee is injured or falls ill due to their job.
The injury or illness “has to be something the employer caused or be caused by something within the scope of your employment,” affirmed Goodman. “My back gave out while I was walking down the hall is not generally caused by employment. However, my back gave out while I was moving heavy packages on the job would generally be caused by employment.”
Though a person may work when they have an illness, such as a cold, or an injury, such as a back strain, their employer is not financially responsible for the medical bills related to those types of injuries or illnesses.
According to Goodman and the firm’s owner, Richard Siferd, procedures regarding workers’ comp vary based on if a company is state-funded or self-insured. Regardless of the company, most workers’ comp claims filter through the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation and the Industrial Commission – and the process can be quite tedious, especially if a claim is challenged.
Reasons to Hire an Attorney
A quick Google search can be great for learning information about the definition of workers’ comp, but when it comes to credible knowledge regarding the ins and outs of filing a workers’ comp claim, it is better to consult the experts. Because workers’ comp claims can be a maze of regulations and laws, experts like Siferd & Associates simplify what you need to know and guide you through the process.
“Even if you work for a company, and don’t think they will fight your claim, you still need an attorney — because the Bureau is likely to fight it,” Goodman said. There are other good reasons for hiring an attorney:
- There may be additional money available to help compensate you for your injury that your attorney can direct you to.
- Most claims are not open and close. The claim could be open for potentially a long time and the longer a claim is open, the more likely the Bureau will fight it.
- Claims are complex and in the future additional injuries related to your initial injury may become prevalent.
“These workers’ comp laws change often,” Goodman explained. “Six months from now, we could have different outcomes. That is why it is important to hire an attorney right away.”
Experience Counts
Experience counts when it comes to workers’ comp claims and a local firm makes it easier to maintain communication with your lawyer. Richard Siferd has been an attorney for decades — since before the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation existed. Questions and concerns are answered promptly by email or phone, and you are not billed to discuss your workers’ comp case.
“We call you ourselves and personally prepare for your hearings. Then, we ensure you have applied for all compensation you are entitled to, “said Siferd.
To learn more about your rights after a work-related injury go to https://siferd.com/ to request an appointment.