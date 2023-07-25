LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Thanks to voter support in the spring, the residents of Lima will be seeing lower electric bills starting this fall.
During the May primary, voters approved Lima taking part in an electric aggregation program and the city worked with an energy consultant to find a lower rate through electric provider Dynegy. The new rate will have a monthly savings of over 55 dollars a month and the lower rate will take effect during the September billing cycle. Residents will be getting a letter in the mail to talk about the program and their option to take part in it or not.
"They don't need to do anything if they want to opt into this program. It's an automatic opt-in, however, if they do not want to participate and get those cost savings, they can opt out of the program and the letter provides those directions for them to be able to fill out the bottom portion of the form, send it back in. There is also an 800 number for them to be able to call if they would like to opt out of the program," explained Jessica Begonia, City of Lima.
If you have questions about the electric aggregation program, there will be more information about it on City of Lima's website. City Council President John Nixon hopes the city will look at an aggregation program for natural gas in the future.