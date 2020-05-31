"100 Deadliest Days" has started and teen crashes will be on the rise

Last week was the start of “100 deadliest days” for teen drivers and AAA warns that it could be an even deadlier year with the combination of certain factors in place this summer.
The 100 deadliest days started on Memorial Day and ends Labor Day when the number of fatal crashes involving teen drivers historically rises. This year, the combination of schools being closed, activities and summer jobs canceled, and the COVID restrictions being lifted, it could make for an even worse outcome. Although these crashes are caused by teen drivers, the effect reaches farther than just teenagers.
Kimberly Schwinn, a AAA spokeswoman, says “Nationally, 2/3rds of those killed or injured in these teen driver crashes are people other than the teen driver so it’s something that impacts everybody's safety on the roadways.”
AAA says that about 75% of teens admitted to engaging in risky behavior while driving, and when you mix inexperienced drivers with risky behavior it has shown to be a deadly combination. They say that the best thing you can do is talk to your teen about staying safe behind the wheel, and lead by example.