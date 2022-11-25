1st ever Lights on Lima brings the downtown tree to life for the holidays

Lima, OH (WLIO) - With a little Christmas magic, a true sign of the holidays is burning bright in Downtown Lima. Downtown Lima Inc. and Woof Boom Radio Stations held the first ever "Lights on Lima". Before the tree was lit, there was a festival-like atmosphere on the Town Square with face painting and activities for the kids. Plus, free popcorn, hot chocolate, and cotton candy for everyone to enjoy. Santa was around passing out candy canes to people that came down and Mayor Sharettta Smith read a proclamation declaring the day “Light on Lima” day, and the opening of the holiday season in the city.
“We are so excited that not only will the tree kind of signal the beginning of the holidays down here but it also means memories for the community, for the kids,” says Betsy Billingsley, Ex. Dir. Downtown Lima Inc. “You know as a little kid, I remember coming downtown to look at the tree as we drive by. So, this is really special for everyone that came out tonight.”
The Downtown Lima Christmas spirit continues on December 3rd when the annual Holiday Festival will be going on at various locations from 10 am until 2 pm. For a list of fun activities and locations, you can visit, log on to www.visitdowntownlima.com.
