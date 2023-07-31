2023 Auglaize County Junior Fair King & Queen Crowned Monday Evening

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO)- The 2023 Auglaize County Junior Fair King and Queen were bestowed their crowns Monday evening in Wapakoneta!
This year's royal honors were coronated to Rhett Chisholm as Junior Fair King and Megan Ritter as Junior Fair Queen. Chisholm is entering his senior year at St. Marys Memorial High School and has been actively involved in 4-H and livestock while Ritter is a 2023 New Bremen High School graduate and has participated in 4-H, FFA, Junior Fair Board, as a camp counselor with plans of attending Wright State Lake Campus. After the coronation, we caught up with the new king and queen on what the royal title means to them.
"It just means a lot because I got to, like, show it off that I have accomplished a lot and kind of, like, let's me remember those accomplishments," says Megan Ritter, 2023 Auglaize County Junior Fair Queen.
"This award just means... I'm kind of still lost for words from it, but it just means I put on some hard work and dedication, and I guess, this is what I get out of it," says Rhett Chisholm, 2023 Auglaize County Junior Fair King.
For winning Junior Fair King and Queen, Chisholm and Ritter will also receive a scholarship for tuition costs that can be used at any accredited university, college, or trade school.