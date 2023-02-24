2/24/23 4:39 PM Media Release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: On Friday, February 24, 2023, the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, assisted by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office and Lima Police Department S.W.A.T. teams, served two narcotics related search warrants at 851 N. Main St. Apt # 1 and 304 S. Charles St. both in Lima, Allen County, Ohio.
While searching the North Main residence, over 250+ grams of suspected fentanyl was located. This amount is the highest tier Felony of the 1st Degree and titled as an (MDO) Major Drug Offender, being over 100 grams. Additional paraphernalia and packaging material used to prepare narcotics for sale, cell phones, and US currency were located and seized. Located within the residence during the warrant service was the target of the investigation whom was recently released from prison and on parole, 25-year-old Monteil Erick Alexander, his 20-year-old girlfriend, and her three children.
No items of evidentiary value were seized at the South Charles Residence.
The investigation is ongoing with additional charges expected to be presented for consideration to a future session of the Allen County Grand Jury.
The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force currently staffs investigators from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Lima Police Department, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. We take great pride in our effort to remove this illicit drug that plagues our communities and takes lives weekly.
Updated Information: The Allen County Sheriff's Office confirms that Monteil Erick Alexander was arrested.