Media release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office: Mercer County Sheriff, Jeff Grey reports the arrest of three individuals on drug related charges. Grey advised that the HIT Team (Heroin Interdiction Team), which consist of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Celina Police Department and Coldwater Police Department were working a detail yesterday (May 3rd,2021). The following people were arrested.
51 year old Heather L Antonelli of 440 Touvelle St Lot 1 Celina, Ohio. Antonelli was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine (Felony 5) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M-4). Her bond was set at $75,000.00 subject to ten percent.
48 year old Brian A Noggler of 117 N Leblond St Celina, Ohio. Noggler was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine (Felony 5). His bond was set at $50,000.00 subject to ten percent.
38 year old Sarah M Reis of 5184 It’s It Road Lot 34 Celina, Ohio. Reis was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M-4). Her was bond was $500.00 subject to ten percent, she later posted bond.
Antonelli and Noggler’s bonds were set by Celina Municipal Court Judge Kathryn Speelman. Antonelli and Noggler’s cases are being reviewed by the Mercer County Prosecutors Office for formal charges
The HIT Team made a total of 18 traffic stops with 5 citations issued and 13 warnings issued. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office K-9 (Ossi) was called to assist on 8 of the traffic stops.