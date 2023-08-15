August 14, 2023 Press Release from the St. Marys Kiwanis Club: 54th annual Walk with Nature Fall Festival seeks craft vendors & non-profit organizations!
Booth space is available to interested non-profit organizations & craft vendors for the 54th annual Walk with Nature Fall Festival, scheduled for October 15th from 12:00 noon to 5:00 pm at Memorial Park in St. Marys, Ohio. This is a great opportunity to show & sell your goods or share your organization’s mission with hundreds of festival-goers. Booth space applications can be obtained by emailing the Kiwanis Club of St. Marys at kiwanisstmarysohio@gmail.com.
All are invited to enjoy the live music, arts & crafts, farmer’s market goods, car cruise-in and a leisurely hike along the Miami & Erie Canal Towpath Trail. Mark your calendars for October 15th and join in on the fun! The Walk with Nature Fall Festival is sponsored by Kiwanis Club of St. Marys and Heritage Trails Park District.
For applications and more information, click on the PDF below.