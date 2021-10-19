A Columbus man dies in a two-vehicle crash in Hardin County on Monday

According to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Deputies, the crash happened just before 8:30 am Monday morning in the 16,000 block of State Route 117 just outside of Roundhead. No names have been released. During the crash investigation, law enforcement determined that the vehicle of the 25-year-old driver from Columbus went left of center and hit a van head-on. The driver of the van was taken to Lima memorial with minor injuries.
Media Release from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office: On 10/18/21 at 0820 Hardin County 911 received a call of an injury crash in the 16000 block of St Rt 117 in Roundhead Township. Deputies arrived on scene and determined that there were two vehicles involved in the crash. The Multi County Crash Team was called to assist in the crash investigation. The two involved vehicles were a 2007 Honda and a 2018 Ford Van. During the investigation, it was determined that the 2007 Honda was traveling northwest on St Rt 117 and the 2018 Ford van was traveling southeast. The Honda went left of center and struck the Ford head on. The driver of the Honda, a twenty-five year old male from Columbus, Ohio, was pronounced deceased on the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the Ford was transported to Lima Memorial Hospital for minor injuries, by Upper Scioto Valley EMS.
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Roundhead Fire, ODOT, Route 31 Towing, Hardin County Coroner’s Office, and Osborn’s Towing.