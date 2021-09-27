A crash in Perry Township sends two people to the hospital

At around 3 p.m., first responders were called out to the scene of a crash in the northbound lane of I-75 near exit 122. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling north when a truck changed lanes and ran into the SUV. The truck rolled in the median and 2 people were ejected from the vehicle. They were sent to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

